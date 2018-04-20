Watch: Chris Smither Performs Three Songs from ‘Call Me Lucky’ in this Acoustic Guitar Session

Earlier this spring, American acoustic folk-blues treasure Chris Smither stopped by the AG studios to play a couple of songs off Call Me Lucky, his first release of all-new studio material since 2012’s Hundred Dollar Valentine.

Experiencing Smither’s dazzling fingerpicking and songwriting prowess first-hand makes it easy to see why he’s been a mainstay on the folk club/coffeehouse/festival circuit since the 1960s—and why heavyweights such as Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Mary Gauthier, and Peter Case, to name just a few, have been drawn to his songs.

Advertisement

In this Session, Smither performs three hauntingly beautiful tunes: “The Blame’s On Me,” “By the Numbers, and “Everything on Top.” Call us lucky! —Kevin Owens

For more on Smither visit his website, and be sure check out his Acoustic Guitar Session from 2014 here:

Comments