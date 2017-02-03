Known for its impeccably constructed high-end instruments, Taylor Guitars is charting new territory with its Academy series.

“We wanted to give the first-time buyer a quality, affordable instrument, one that enriches their experience, that has the playable neck for which Taylor is known, and makes them want to stick with guitar as they are learning,” says Taylor Guitar master luthier Andy Powers. Watch above as Powers introduces the series and demonstrates its sound.

The Academy series includes the Dreadnought Academy 10e ($798 MSRP) with solid Sitka top and layered sapele back and sides; the Grand Concert Academy 12e ($798 MSRP) with solid Sitka top and layered sapele back and sides; and the nylon-stringed Grand Concert Academy 12e-N ($858 MSRP) with solid Lutz spruce top and layered sapele back and sides. Each has the company’s Expression 2 pickup system and a beveled arm rest for ergonomic comfort.

