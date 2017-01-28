The electronic accessories whizzes at IK Multimedia released the latest in its iRig series of solutions for acoustic artists hitting the stage or studio.

Watch as Starr Ackerman explains how the iRig Acoustic Stage (MSRP $99.99) combines an advanced MEMS microphone, high-quality preamp, and signal processing unit to provide players a high-quality natural sound. The tone profile can then be enhanced via 3 presets for steel-string instruments — natural, warm, bright — and the same 3 optimized for nylon-string instruments.

