This year marks the 135th anniversary of the founding of Washburn Guitars, and one way the company is celebrating this milestone is by releasing a limited-edition anniversary instrument, the RSD135D, modeled after a 1937 Washburn dreadnought. Only 135 of these beautiful guitars are being made, with the serial numbers ascending by year beginning with 1883. In this video, Washburn artist Mundo Juillerat gives AG readers a sneak peek at this special instrument.

Mundo also shows off the “new vintage” parlor guitar from Washburn’s Timeless Collection (which also includes three mandolins)—what make it “vintage” is the top is made from reclaimed European fir from the UK that is at least 140 years old. Mundo says the fir has “the crispness of spruce but the warmth of cedar… it’s a real open-sounding guitar.” It does look and sound great!

