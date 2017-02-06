Jonathan Lee, director of design and development at Washburn Guitars, demonstrates the new Revival Series 1939 Solo Deluxe, a grand auditorium with torrefied Sitka top, solid rosewood back and sides, celluloid ivoroid binding, smile bridge, crown headstock, GraphTech Ratio Tuners, and vintage logo.

The varied ratio on the individual tuners allow you to turn the tuner a half turn to tune up or down a half step; a full turn equals a full step in pitch. That makes alternate tunings much easier onstage.

$899 (street)

Also new from Washburn: three guitars in the brand’s Heritage line (which already includes Washburn’s popular D10S): an all-solid wood dreadnought with a torrefied Sitka spruce top ($699); an all-solid wood dreadnought with Fishman electronics and a torrefied Sitka spruce top ($799), and an all-mahogany grand auditorium ($749). Each includes a hardshell case.

In addition, the flagship Woodline series, geared toward fingerpickers, offers a new grand auditorium (in cedar/mahogany and with or without cutaway) and an orchestra model (with torrefied Sitka spruce top) that tboth include such details as Fishman electronics (with both under-saddle pickup and mic that can be blended), GraphTech Ratio Tuners, 1 3/4-inch nuts, rosewood binding, and pearl logo.

The orchestra model is $749 street (with a hardshell case); the grand auditorium is $799 (with hardshell case).

Meanwhile the new Comfort Standard grand auditorium models, with solid top, satin finish, and handmade beveled armrest, run $499.

Comments