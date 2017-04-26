Jefferson Airplane’s journey began in earnest on Aug. 13, 1965, when the band took flight at the Matrix in San Francisco, a Fillmore Street nightclub co-founded by singer and bandleader Marty Balin. At the time, the band’s volatile lineup included Balin, vocalist Signe Anderson, guitarists Paul Kantner and Jorma Kaukonen, bassist Bob Harvey and drummer Jerry Peloquin.

It wasn’t long before the band’s trademark psychedelic folk-rock caught the attention of the burgeoning San Francisco music scene. Within a year, Slick had replaced Anderson, and Jack Casady and Skip Spence (who would leave the band a year later to found Moby Grape and make way for Spencer Dryden) had supplanted Harvey and Peloquin, respectively.

The first album, Surrealistic Pillow, features one of Kaukonen’s most well-known songs, “Embryonic Journey,” a lush fingerpicked instrumental.

Watch Kaukonen’s Acoustic Guitar Session here.

Comments