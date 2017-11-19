Home

Posted by Scott Nygaard
Excerpted from Bluegrass Guitar Essentials

Here’s one thing that can throw off your pick direction in a fiddle tune: slurs, otherwise known as hammer-ons, pull-offs, and slides. Play through Examples 7 and 8 and notice that the slur takes place of a pick stroke.

To maintain the right pick direction, you’ll have to follow the missing pick stroke with the correct stroke. If the slur takes the place of a downstroke, as in Example 7, you’ll follow it with an upstroke. And if the slur takes the place of an upstroke, as in Example 8, follow it with a downstroke. One way to ensure you get this right is to actually move your pick above the strings as you play the slur.

Excerpted from Bluegrass Guitar Essentials

BUY NOW

Comments

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox
Previous ArticleFor the Sake of the Song: Accompaniment Tips and Techniques
No Newer Articles

Related Posts