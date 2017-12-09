Posted by Scott Nygaard Excerpted from Weekly Workout: Move It On Up This workout starts with octaves on the E and D strings and continues with octaves on the B and A and then G and E strings. You’ll notice that some of the octaves on the G and E strings (measure 3) require a bit of a stretch.

But we can also play octaves on string sets with only one string between them, as in the second half of this workout (measures 4–6). Notice that we have to start with octaves four strings apart down by the nut to get all the notes in.

