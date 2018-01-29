At the Winter 2018 NAMM show, Tom Bedell discusses the range of Breedlove body sizes, presents a Legacy with beautiful cocobolo back and sides, and explains how the company uses sound optimization to create the best tone in each guitar.

He also shows a new Bedell guitar with an Adirondack soundboard and Brazilian rosewood back and sides. The company has the world’s largest collection of fully documented Brazilian rosewood, sourced in the 1950s and ’60s, and is offering Brazilian rosewood guitars at prices that are hard to beat—the guitar in the video comes in at just under $4,000 with rebate.

