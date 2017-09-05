Tell Us About Your Favorite Gear of 2017

The team at Acoustic Guitar is preparing our annual Gear of the Year coverage and we need your help!

Please tell us about your favorite acquisitions of the past 12 months — the instruments and gear that have made a real difference to your playing, performing, or general sense of well-being.

It could be something big (a new guitar), something small (a capo, strings, a lesson download), or something in between (a case, a pickup, an amp).

This coverage will appear in the December 2017 issue and we’d love to include your comments.

