AG is pleased to premiere this brand-new video of Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles trading sweet licks on “Walkin’ My Baby Back Home,” one of the tracks from their forthcoming collaboration, Heart Songs, an instrumental collection of mostly covers—of artists ranging from Leonard Bernstein to Hank Williams to the Bee Gees—that’s set for a January 11 release on the CGP/Thirty Tigers label.

The swingin’ “Walkin’ My Baby Back Home” was written in 1930 by Tin Pan Alley songsmiths Fred Ahlert and Roy Turk, and is a perfect vehicle for these two Certified Guitar Players to show their stuff.

“I’ve known this tune since I was a kid,” says Emmanuel, “and still love it. This arrangement (on the album) has John taking a solo in the key change and he sounds like a big band phrasing in some parts! I also love the humor in his soloing.”

“This tune has got ‘holding hands’ and ‘sharing secrets’ written into it,” says Knowles. “There’s a key change in the middle that gave us an opportunity to add a few surprises the second time through.”

While some of the solos might take some unexpected turns, it’s no surprise that both guitarists are on the top of their games throughout Heart Songs. Keep an eye out for a full review in an upcoming issue of AG, and check tommyemmanuel.com for tour dates, tickets, and updates.

