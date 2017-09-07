Steve Winwood is currently on an extensive US “Greatest Hits Live ” tour, packing large and small venues and earning rave reviews as he and his band perform songs stretching from his Spencer Davis Group days, through Traffic (their first album was released 50 years ago this December), Blind Faith (his short-lived “supergroup” with Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Ric Grech), and decades of hits and cool tracks as a solo artist. Here, in a video from 2012, the talented multi-instrumentalist lays down a top-notch solo acoustic version of a classic song he wrote for Blind Faith’s self-titled 1969 studio album: “Can’t Find My Way Home.” He still possesses one of the all-time great rock/folk/soul voices. —Blair Jackson

