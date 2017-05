Just in case you’ve forgotten what a great guitarist Stephen Stills has always been, from Buffalo Springfield to the present day, here’s a smokin’ solo acoustic reminder from the early ’80s, as he tears into Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads” (or “Cross Road Blues” as it was called on the original 1937 Vocalion 78 record) and then glides seamlessly into Chuck Berry’s 1956 rocker “You Can’t Catch Me.”

