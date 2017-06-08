It’s always fun to dig into a little Richard Thompson. This wonderful solo acoustic performance from the 2011 Cambridge Folk Festival finds the heralded singer-songwriter-guitarist tackling his penetrating tune “Uninhabited Man” (originally recorded on the critically acclaimed 1999 album, Mock Tudor). There’s excellent close-up footage of his deft right-hand work, which combines a pick with supple middle and ring finger touches, giving the song a droning, almost Indian raga quality in places.

And if you’ve got the time, stick around for the second song, a rollicking blast of Irish-inspired folk-rock called “Johnny’s Far Away” (from 2007’s Sweet Warrior). —Blair Jackson

