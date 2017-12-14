Having trouble getting into the holiday spirit? We’re here to help! Here’s a cool performance of Jerry Garcia and mandolin titan David Grisman performing a jammy, jazzy instrumental version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco on December 7, 1991. Helping out on the song are two members of Grisman’s exceptional quintet in that era, bassist Jim Kerwin and percussionist Joe Craven. This was only the second time Garcia-Grisman had played live (the first was in August 1991) and it was the first of just two performances of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (the second was the following night). It was documented by a solitary video camera in the front row of the Warfield’s loge, with no intention of using it commercially, but it turned up later in the 2000 film (and soundtrack) Grateful Dawg, made by Grisman’s daughter, Gillian (five years after Garcia’s death). It is, like Garcia himself, “ragged but right.” —Blair Jackson

