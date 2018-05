May 3 would be Pete Seeger’s 99th birthday (he died in 2014), so we celebrate with a vintage video of Seeger performing ‘Rock Island Line’—a gospel-folk tune popularized by Lead Belly, but which dates back at least to the first quarter of the 20th century. As always, Seeger offers a stirring rendition, and he accompanies himself with some nifty 12-string work. We think of him primarily as a banjo player, but he was fine guitarist as well. —Blair Jackson

Advertisement

Comments