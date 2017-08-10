Well, this week it pretty much has to be Glen Campbell, doesn’t it? Most of the world knows Campbell (who died August 8) for the string of light pop-country hits he had in the late ’60s and early ’70s, but many guitar fans also know his earlier work as a session player in L.A., where he contributed guitar licks to hundreds of records by everyone from the Beach Boys (with whom he also toured briefly) to Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Elvis Presley, and dozens more. The man could pick some gee-tar.

You get a little taste of his guitar prowess in this video of Campbell performing the John Hartford classic “Gentle on My Mind” in front of some of the biggest stars of country music, including Willie Nelson, Roy Clark, Chet Atkins, Crystal Gayle, and many more. (That’s an Ovation guitar he’s playing.) You can see the affection Campbell’s peers felt for him. R.I.P. Glenn Campbell, one of the greats and much-loved by millions! —Blair Jackson

