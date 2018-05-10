Happy 72nd Birthday Donovan Leitch, born May 10, 1946 in Glasgow, Scotland! He was living in England when he started playing guitar at the age of 14, and in his later teenage years started playing folk clubs there. He was just 19 when his scored his first hit in 1965, the folky “Catch the Wind” (captured here in a 1972 BBC television performance), and within a year he had successfully made the transition to more rock-influenced/psychedelic material (while always retaining his softer troubadour mien), scoring both single and album hits with such tunes “Season of the Witch,” “Wear Your Love Like Heaven,” “Sunshine Superman,” “Barabajagal,” “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” “Laléna,” “Jennifer Juniper,” “Atlantis,” and more. He was (is!) a good guy, a gentle soul, and pretty good guitarist to boot. —Blair Jackson

Advertisement

Comments