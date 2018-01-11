Yesterday (January 10) marked the second anniversary of the death of David Bowie, so we thought we’d mark the occasion by posting this cool video of DB and his occasional musical partner Reeves Gabrels playing “Dead Man Walking,” which originally appeared on Bowie’s 1997 album, Earthling. The performance is from a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien (re-run right after Bowie’s death). The story goes that Jimmy Page actually taught Bowie the opening guitar riff in the mid-’60s, before either was famous, and Bowie liked it so much he used it twice—in his 1970 song “The Supermen,” and then a quarter-century later in “Dead Man Walking.” A great performance from one of the coolest and most charismatic artists ever. —Blair Jackson

