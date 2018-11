OK, maybe I’m projecting, but I think we could all use a little light moment right about now. And so, without further ado, here’s Adam Sandler debuting his now-famous (or is that “infamous”) “Thanksgiving Song” on Saturday Night Live back in 1992, as “Weekend Update” host Kevin Nealon looks on (and then joins in).

Advertisement

Have a wonderful holiday weekend, everybody! —Blair Jackson

Comments