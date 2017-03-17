Sponsored by Elixir® Strings

The latest innovation from Elixir® Strings has players rethinking their string selection. Guitarists who choose uncoated electric strings for their natural feel and tone used to have to compromise tone life. Not any longer. Watch.

“I have used Elixir Acoustic Strings for years, but never tried the electric strings. Elixir Electric Strings with OPTIWEB Coating offer the tone life I expect and the crisp tone and natural feel I love.”

– Mike Eldred (Mike Eldred Trio)

Acoustic Phosphor Bronze with NANOWEB® Coating, Custom Light Gauge

80/20 Bronze with POLYWEB® Coating, Resonator

Electric Nickel Plated Steel with OPTIWEB™ Coating, Medium Gauge

Players have long trusted their acoustic tone to Elixir® Strings. What has players like Mike Eldred turning to Elixir Strings for their electric needs?

The new OPTIWEB Coated Electric Strings challenge everything you’ve ever thought about coated electric guitar strings.

Crisp tone that sounds the same as uncoated electric strings*

Natural feel

Firm grip, for better control of bends, vibrato and sustain

Signature long-lasting tone life of Elixir Strings

Listen and compare OPTIWEB Coated Electric Strings to uncoated strings at elixirstrings.com/experience.

Now with the introduction of the OPTIWEB Coating for electric strings, there is a wide range of coating options to complement your every desired tone and feel.

The POLYWEB Coated Electric Strings provide a warm tone and slick, fast feel. The NANOWEB Coated Electric Strings deliver a bright tone and smooth feel. All three coatings deliver the same extended tone life meaning less frequent string changes for you.

We know you are going to ask. The OPTIWEB Coating is available on electric strings only. Our Product Development team regularly works with acoustic players to understand their needs and will be evaluating the possibility of offering OPTIWEB Coated Acoustic Strings in the future.

Try a set of the OPTIWEB Coated Electric Strings today and let us know what you think. #elixirstrings

*Elixir Strings tone and feel field trials

Comments