At Winter NAMM 2017, Chris Bradley from Thalia Capos demonstrated Thalia’s unique, patented design, which allows players to capo easily with just their fretting hand. The design also makes it easy to slide the capo up and down the neck while playing. Its interchangeable fretpads allow players to match their fretboard radius — so it can be used with other instruments, such as ukulele or banjo — and teflon-infused fretpads ensure that the capo doesn’t pull instruments out of tune.

Also mentioned are Thalia’s Exotic Wood Picks, which are made by slicing micro-thin layers of Santos Rosewood and bonding them back together with the woodgrain in a crosshatch pattern. The result is a thin, flexible, and durable pick with a warm tone.

For more gear and design innovation, check out the rest of our Winter NAMM 2017 coverage.

