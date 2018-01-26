By Greg Olwell

On the first day of the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, Taylor Guitars introduced its new V-Class bracing system. While the outside of the guitar remains nearly identical, the company’s luthier Andy Powers has developed a unique interior architecture that seems to transform how the guitar sounds.

Named because the two primary braces form a rough V-shape, Taylor is betting big that modern players will take to this development. Watch the video to hear Andy discuss some of the ideas behind it and the benefits that Taylor feels it offers.

Look for an upcoming feature that explores this innovation and a review of the new guitars.

