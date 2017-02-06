By Greg Olwell

Taylor launched a companion to its popular GS-Mini series, the Taylor GS-Mini-e Bass at NAMM 2017. This four-string bass mates a short-scale bass neck to a Grand Symphony body. Though almost ten-inches shorter than a standard acoustic bass guitar’s scale, the GS-Mini-e Bass feels, and more importantly, sounds, like a bass. The onboard electronics will help you be heard onstage or at jam sessions.

Part of the magic that makes the Mini-e Bass work are the D’Addario strings developed especially for this bass. The strings have a phosphor bronze winding, giving them a familiar feel, but have a synthetic core, somewhat similar to a classical guitar string. This design gives the string the qualities it needs to produce a big, round tone in a scale-length that many guitarists will find comfortable.

Taylor GS-Mini-e Bass

Grand Symphony shape with solid Sitka spruce top and laminated sapele back and sides

23-1/2-inch scale sapele neck with ebony fingerboard

ES-B pickup/preamp combo

NuBone nut and Micarta saddle

D’Addario coated Phosphor Bronze strings with a synthetic core

Hard bag

$918 (MSRP)

taylorguitars.com

