At Winter NAMM 2017, Takamine launched their new LTD-2017 Magome guitar.

Over 400 years ago, during Japan’s Edo period that was renowned for arts and culture, there was a highway called Nakasendō that stretched from Edo (now Tokyo) to Kyoto….Today in the city of Nakatsugawa, Gifu, this section of the road has been lovingly preserved as an attraction and as a reminder of the fine craftsmanship in this region of Japan.

The Takamine LTD-2017 Magome is a testament to the artful craftsmanship of this region—the very same region in which Takamine guitars are lovingly crafted to this day. A special limited-edition guitar, Magome is an OM-bodied acoustic-electric guitar with a solid spruce top and solid Indian rosewood back and sides. It features a mahogany neck with an ebony fingerboard that’s inlaid with an intricate abalone “Legend of the Road” motif.