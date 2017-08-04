Summer NAMM 2017: Watch Peterson Tuners Explain the Thinking Behind Its New StroboClip HD

At Summer NAMM 2017, Peterson Tuners released the next generation of its StroboClip tuner — the new StroboClip HD, a high-definition clip-on strobe tuner that tunes your guitar with a resolution of .01 cent (1/1000th of a semitone).

The StroboClip HD works on any stringed instrument (also woodwind and brass) and features updated LCD technology, a true-strobe display, and over 50 “Sweetened” tunings, which are presets common to different instruments, such as banjo, lap steel, or mandolin, and playing styles, like bluegrass.

