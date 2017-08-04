At Summer NAMM 2017, Strap Jack introduced its new strap lock, a system designed to keep your strap securely in place while you play your acoustic-electric guitar unplugged.

Strap Jack was invented because Glen, the founder, was frustrated by poorly fitting endpin jacks, which are bigger than the strap hole and can cause the strap to slip off (and sometimes cause the player to drop the guitar entirely.) Strap Jack is a small device that keeps your strap securely in place, and fits all brands of acoustic-electric guitars.

Watch the video for more info from Glen.

