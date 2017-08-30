From the September 2017 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY BLAIR JACKSON

The superb British DADGAD guitarist Sarah McQuaid (profiled in the October 2015 issue of AG) was presented with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s popular Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland (near Belfast), now in its twentieth year. McQuaid is the first female guitarist to win the award, which has previously been bestowed upon such illustrious guitarists as Davey Graham, John Renbourn, Martin Simpson, Martin Carthy, Pierre Bensusan, John Martyn, and others. McQuaid has been working on her fifth solo album and is hoping to write a sequel to The Irish DADGAD Guitar Book, originally published in 1995 and still available online through Amazon, Sheet Music Plus, and numerous other outlets.

This article originally appeared in the September 2017 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.

