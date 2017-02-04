Santa Cruz Guitar Co. Puts FTC 40th Anniversary Model into Production, Plus More from Richard Hoover’s Workshop: Winter NAMM 2017

Santa Cruz Guitar Company continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, which took place last year, by putting its FTC model back into production. Watch above as Santa Cruz founder and luthier Richard Hoover shows off the F cutaway model — made famous by Eric Clapton in the ’80s — which features a stunning, cello-like carved back.

Plus watch Hoover talk about the company’s strings, the result of precision manufacturing and designed to enhance Santa Cruz guitars, and how Santa Cruz, California became a “creative vortex” that attracts top luthiers.

