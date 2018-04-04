Sad Anniversary: A Salute to MLK with Daryl Shawn’s Fingerstyle ‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’ by U2

Fifty years ago today (April 4, 1968) American civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, ending a life-long career devoted to promoting social justice in a country riven by racism and inequality. His indelible legacy lives on!

To mark this sad anniversary, we’ve found this lovely fingerstyle instrumental arrangement of U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love),” a stirring song from the group’s 1984 album, The Unforgettable Fire. The song has a verse about that fateful day, penned by Bono:

Early morning, April four

Shot rings out in the Memphis sky

Free at last, they took your life

They could not take your pride

In the name of love

What more in the name of love

In the name of love

What more in the name of love

The guitarist and arranger here is Daryl Shawn, a native of Pennsylvania who has dabbled in classical, flamenco, jazz, and rock, and has a number of excellent performances up on YouTube. He plays this one on a nylon-string. —Blair Jackson

