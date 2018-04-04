Fifty years ago today (April 4, 1968) American civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, ending a life-long career devoted to promoting social justice in a country riven by racism and inequality. His indelible legacy lives on!
To mark this sad anniversary, we’ve found this lovely fingerstyle instrumental arrangement of U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love),” a stirring song from the group’s 1984 album, The Unforgettable Fire. The song has a verse about that fateful day, penned by Bono:
Early morning, April four
Shot rings out in the Memphis sky
Free at last, they took your life
They could not take your pride
In the name of love
What more in the name of love
In the name of love
What more in the name of love
The guitarist and arranger here is Daryl Shawn, a native of Pennsylvania who has dabbled in classical, flamenco, jazz, and rock, and has a number of excellent performances up on YouTube. He plays this one on a nylon-string. —Blair Jackson