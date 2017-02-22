Rickie Lee Jones and Madeleine Peyroux’s North American Tour Kicks Off March 1: Watch Jones’ Video for ‘Chuck E’s in Love’ from 1979

On the eve of Rickie Lee Jones and Madeleine Peyroux embarking on a North American tour, let’s revisit a vintage video of Jones’ jazztastic, acoustic-guitar-driven hit single “Chuck E’s in Love,” from 1979. See the entire list of tour dates below.

The duo just released a politically charged video for a newly recorded cover of David Essex’s “Rock On.” The video involves a poignant (and sometimes hard to watch) series of clips focusing on women’s rights and a host of human rights issues. Watch below.

Regarding the video, Jones wrote in a statement: “Women fight for their rights, living, and rising in the dangerous world in which we live. This song is a tribute to US!”

Rickie Lee Jones and Madeleine Peyroux Tour Dates:

03/01 – Theatre Maisonneuve – Montreal, Canada

03/02 – The Wilbur – Boston, MA

03/03 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

03/04 – Town Hall – New York, NY

03/06 – Mayo Center for the Performing Arts – Morristown, NJ

03/07 – Bethesda Blues & Jazz – Bethesda, MD

03/09 – Peace Center -Greenville, SC

03/10 – The Charleston Gailard Center – Charleston, SC

03/11 – Capitol – Clearwater, FL

03/12 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

03/14 – Majestic Theatre Dallas – Dallas, TX

03/16 – Fox Theater – Tucson, AZ

03/17 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

03/18 – Luckman Fine Arts Center – Los Angeles, CA

03/19 – Kanbar Hall – Jewish Community Center – San Francisco, CA

03/21 – Royal Theatre – Victoria, Canada

03/22 – Neptune – Seattle, WA

03/24 – Rococo Theatre – Lincoln, NE

03/25 – Paramount Theatre – Aurora, IL

03/26 – The Northern Lights Theater – Milwaukee, WI*

03/28 – Ames Center – Burnsville, MN

03/29 – Iowa City – Englert Theater*

03/31 – Austin, TX – One World Theater*

04/01 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater*

*Rickie Lee Jones Only

