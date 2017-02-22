On the eve of Rickie Lee Jones and Madeleine Peyroux embarking on a North American tour, let’s revisit a vintage video of Jones’ jazztastic, acoustic-guitar-driven hit single “Chuck E’s in Love,” from 1979. See the entire list of tour dates below.
The duo just released a politically charged video for a newly recorded cover of David Essex’s “Rock On.” The video involves a poignant (and sometimes hard to watch) series of clips focusing on women’s rights and a host of human rights issues. Watch below.
Regarding the video, Jones wrote in a statement: “Women fight for their rights, living, and rising in the dangerous world in which we live. This song is a tribute to US!”
Rickie Lee Jones and Madeleine Peyroux Tour Dates:
03/01 – Theatre Maisonneuve – Montreal, Canada
03/02 – The Wilbur – Boston, MA
03/03 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ
03/04 – Town Hall – New York, NY
03/06 – Mayo Center for the Performing Arts – Morristown, NJ
03/07 – Bethesda Blues & Jazz – Bethesda, MD
03/09 – Peace Center -Greenville, SC
03/10 – The Charleston Gailard Center – Charleston, SC
03/11 – Capitol – Clearwater, FL
03/12 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA
03/14 – Majestic Theatre Dallas – Dallas, TX
03/16 – Fox Theater – Tucson, AZ
03/17 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA
03/18 – Luckman Fine Arts Center – Los Angeles, CA
03/19 – Kanbar Hall – Jewish Community Center – San Francisco, CA
03/21 – Royal Theatre – Victoria, Canada
03/22 – Neptune – Seattle, WA
03/24 – Rococo Theatre – Lincoln, NE
03/25 – Paramount Theatre – Aurora, IL
03/26 – The Northern Lights Theater – Milwaukee, WI*
03/28 – Ames Center – Burnsville, MN
03/29 – Iowa City – Englert Theater*
03/31 – Austin, TX – One World Theater*
04/01 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater*
*Rickie Lee Jones Only