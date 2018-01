Fred Taylor of RBI Music introduces the company’s Vintage brand guitars at Winter NAMM 2018. These guitars were inspired by vintage Stella guitars and designed by noted player and collector Paul Brett. They feature solid woods and Fishman electronics. There are several models to choose from including a unique travel-size 12-string, a short-scale baritone, and the small-bodied “Statesboro,” which is patterned off of the guitar made famous by Blind Willie McTell. Watch the video for more details.

Comments