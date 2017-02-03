Stevensville, Maryland-based PRS (Paul Reed Smith) Guitars is best-known for its electrics, but it has turned out consistently fine acoustic instruments for many years, as well, and a number of those were on display at Winter NAMM 2017.

Above, watch guitarist/PRS endorser Bryan Ewald talk about PRS’ SE Series, including a look at the new all-mahogany Angelus A10E with a stunning cherry sunburst finish; then he interviews PRS guitar-maker Paul Miles about the one-of-a-kind boutique guitars in the company’s Private Stock collection, such as one heirloom-quality cutaway model featuring an eye-popping curly Brazilian rosewood back, bearclaw Sitka spruce top, maple binding, and 14K gold piping in the intricate rosette.

Check out more Winter NAMM 2017 coverage.

Comments