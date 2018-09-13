Acoustic Guitar is excited to share in the launch of the official video for “Call My Heart Back Home,” the latest single from fingerstyle stylist Christie Lenée.

Lenée, whose unique percussive style and impressive chops helped her secure the title of 2017 International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion, is one of the rare artists who can thrive in both the competitive fingerstyle and singer-songwriter worlds, and this new video, a collaboration with filmmaker All Around Artsy, is a great example of her passion for both spheres. Featured guitars include Maton 808 and a Gryphon Soprano 12-string made by Veillette.

Lenée explains the inspiration behind “Call My Heart Back Home” as follows:

Advertisement

“This is a song about being lost and depleted but finding hope and wholesomeness through the love of music. The guitar has been a constant thread that has gotten me through many of life’s challenges. Even on the darkest, scattered roads, music is my life force. She always takes me back home.”

For more, visit christielenee.com, and be sure to pick up a copy of AG’s November 2018 issue, which shines the spotlight on five rising fingerstyle players.

Fore even more, watch Lenée perform her songs “Breath of Spring” and “Song for Michael Pukac” in a recent Acoustic Guitar Session.

Comments