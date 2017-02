Posted by Patrick Francis Excerpted from Spanish Repertoire for Classical Guitar

Spanish composer and arranger Miguel Llobet is regarded as one of Francisco Tárrega’s finest pupils. He is perhaps best known for his sophisticated arrangements of Catalan folk music. Like many of the notable Spanish composers of his day, Llobet was greatly inspired by flamenco music and the folksongs of Spain. “El Testament d’Amelia” is one of seven Catalan folksongs that he adapted as solo guitar pieces.

