Although the lyrics to “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” make it a classic hymn of praise with an unmistakably religious message, the melody is so sweet that guitar players of any philosophical orientation should find pleasure in learning to play it. The song became widely known when Billy Graham started using it in his crusades, and it also made the rounds at Christian schools across the United States.

Our old reliable I, IV, and V chords aren’t quite enough to get us through this tune, but what I think this arrangement shows is how easy it is to spice up our chordal vocabulary with just some very simple finger movements.

