From the February 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY JEFFREY PEPPER RODGERS

In October, acoustic-guitar builders, players, collectors, and aficionados from around the world gathered in picturesque and famously groovy Woodstock, New York, for the ninth annual Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase. The event drew 72 exhibitors from France, Italy, Sweden, Japan, and across North America—including luminaries like John Monteleone, Ken Parker, Dana Bourgeois, and Steve Klein (whose work was featured in a 50th anniversary special exhibit), as well as many emerging talents. On the festival stage, players such as Woody Mann, Antoine Dufour, and Courtney Hartman showcased the expressive possibilities of the instruments, and Steve Miller even made a surprise appearance to speak of the “pompatus of love” with a Veillette guitar.

Though the instruments on display were stunningly varied—as you can see in the slideshow above—one trend in clear evidence was the continuing resurgence of the small-bodied guitar. Many luthiers are reviving and reimagining parlor-size instruments, as more and more players get hooked on the effortless

and often amazingly big sound of a well-crafted small guitar.

