Check Out Eastman’s New Custom Guitars, Antique Series, and Pacific Coast Highway Series [WINTER NAMM 2017]

The folks at Eastman Guitars have been busy. Watch the above video for info on three new projects debuted at Winter NAMM 2017.

First up, Eastman’s master luthier Otto D’Ambrosio shows off some of their new Custom Edition guitars.

Also new from Eastman is the Antique Varnish Series, which feature violin varnish from the Eastman Violin shop.

Finally, they also introduce a forthcoming line of entry-level guitars, the Pacific Coast Highway series.

Visit the Eastman Guitars website for more information.

