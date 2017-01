Michael Kelly Guitars is producing some of the best budget-priced acoustic guitars on the market. The MK 3D Grand Auditorium is no exception. It features a torrefied solid-spruce top, Java ebony/mahogany blended back and sides, arched 3D back (to help deliver a big, bold tone), bone nut, the company’s signature sound-port technology, and Fishman Sonitone electronics.

The price: $499.99 (MSRP).

