C.F. Martin & Co. has added three new models to its popular 16 Series. These include the D-16E, DC-16E, and OMC-16E (shown in the video above). All three models include the Fishman Matrix VT Enhance acoustic amplification system.

New 16 Series

OMC-16E A cutaway Orchestra Model that features a Sitka spruce top paired with cherry back and sides. This FSC-Certified model features a modified low oval neck with high performance taper, simple dovetail neck joint, silver binding and heelcap, bone nut and saddle, ebony bridge, a silver bound ebony fingerboard with diamonds and squares inlaid in mother-of-pearl and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. A great sounding guitar that has a rich, dense, clean, and articulate tone with great sustain and clarity. ($2,899 MSRP; $2,299 street)

D-16E The D-16E is a dreadnought, with a 000 depth, constructed of a Sitka spruce top and sycamore back and sides. It features silver binding and heelcap, an ebony bridge and a silver bound ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl diamonds and squares inlay. A modified low oval neck with a high performance taper make this guitar easy to play up and down the fingerboard. This model is also equipped with Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. ($2,699 MSRP)

DC-16E This acoustic-electric cutaway dreadnought, with a 000 depth, is crafted with a Sitka spruce top and sycamore back and sides. It features silver binding and heelcap, a multi-stripe orange top inlay and rosette, an ebony bridge, a silver bound ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl diamonds and squares inlay and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. This is a great all-around guitar for players of any style. (MSRP: $2,899)

Comments