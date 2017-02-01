Irish luthiers Lowden Guitars were busy at NAMM, showing several newly crafted models, among them an F-25 Fan Fret, part of the company’s famous line of acoustics with angled frets. The beauty shown in the video by George Lowden has a cedar top, Indian rosewood back and sides, and a 680 mm scale on the bass side and 640 on the treble, giving the instrument what Lowden says is “extra bass and a slightly more bell-like treble.”

Lowden also showed a fiddle-back mahogany version of the S-35M and the smaller S-50, with an alpine spruce top and ziricote back and sides.

