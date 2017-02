At Winter NAMM 2017, Levy’s Leathers released several new designs: the Billy series, which is a strudy hemp top strap with a suede bottom, and the Aura series in bright colored suede, both featuring secure double stitching and Levy’s trademark “ice cream cone” stitch around the peg holes. Watch the video for more info from Glenn Booth.

Check out more Winter NAMM 2017 coverage.

Comments