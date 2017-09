Posted by Jody Stecher Excerpted from Traditional Songs with Jody Stecher

I play “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down” in the key of F, sort of. There are not a lot of F chords to it, because it’s a circle of fifths progression. We just end up on the F chord. F gives the guitar a special sound that you wouldn’t get if you did this in G, for instance.

