This flatpickers’ favorite is generally agreed to be of French-Canadian origin, but it has become so ubiquitous at old-time, Celtic, and bluegrass jam sessions that most people probably can’t remember where they first learned it. I’m pretty sure I first heard Seattle guitarist Dudley Hill play the song, which is included on his fiddle-tune col­lection, From a Northern Family (1976). Other definitive flatpicking performances include Dan Crary’s version on Jammed If I Do (1994) and Kenny Smith’s rendition on Studebaker (1997).

Fiddlers play “St. Anne’s Reel” in the key of D, and it can be played effectively on the guitar in D without a capo or capoed up to the second fret and played out of C position.

