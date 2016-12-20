By Greg Cahill

It took C.F. Martin & Co. 121 years to produce its one-millionth guitar, and the company marked that milestone with a lavishly inlayed commemorative axe. It’s taken just 12 years to reach the two-million mark.

That landmark Martin features a D-45-style body, with a top crafted of highly-figured bearclaw Engelmann spruce, and back and sides constructed of Brazilian rosewood.

The company turned to Pennsylvania-based watchmaker Roland G. Murphy of RGM to help design the guitar’s imaginative watch motif, replete with gears, inlays, and guilloché metal work, all of which lend a steam-punk flair to this one-of-a-kind acoustic.

The headstock features a working clock and the tuning pegs are fashioned after watch crowns (the winding adjuster). Now you have no excuse not to keep perfect time . . . .

Collectors can own a limited-edition D-200 Deluxe that reflects some of the same design elements, as well as a commemorative watch.

