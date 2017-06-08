Join Sergio Assad in California this October

Sponsored by Global Guitar Retreat

How does a weekend of learning guitar in sunny California sound?

What about learning directly from two of the world’s leading guitar teachers; Sergio Assad and Peppino D’Agostino?

During the day you’ll learn how to compose and arrange for guitar while also exploring classical, Brazilian, fingerstyle and percussive techniques, and each evening you can reward yourself with a Napa wine or handcrafted beer at an evening jam session.

We’re really excited to announce the first-ever Global Guitar Retreat in the USA. It will be held in the historic waterfront town of Benicia, less than an hour from vibrant San Francisco and only twenty minutes from Napa Valley, October 27 – 29th.

This video has all the details.

There is one problem however. They’ve had to limit it to just 30 places!

Whether you’ve been playing guitar for years, or only started recently, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in learning guitar at this three-day music retreat with Sergio Assad and Peppino D’Agostino.

What could be better than a musical holiday where you take your playing to the next level and have a great time with like-minded guitarists?

Registrations have just opened and you can find all the details at: http://globalguitarretreats.com/

To make the weekend really special, on the last night they are going to have a concert where you can get up on stage and play alongside Sergio and Peppino.

