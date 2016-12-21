Joan Baez to Be Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Revisit Some of Her Finest Performances [Video]

By Anna Pulley

Joan Baez is receiving better presents than diamonds and rust this year, as the legendary folksinger will be one of the six recipients inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Inductees were announced today, and the acoustic icon is the only woman to receive the honor this year, and the third woman to be inducted over the last four ceremonies. (The last two recipients were Joan Jett in 2015 and Linda Ronstadt in 2014.)

Along with Baez, the other musicians who will be awarded at the 32nd annual induction ceremony—which takes place April 7 in Brooklyn and will be televised on HBO and broadcast on SiriusXM—include Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, and Electric Light Orchestra. Plus, Chic’s Nile Rodgers will be given the Award for Musical Excellence.

“I never considered myself to be a rock and roll artist,” Baez says, in a statement. “But as part of the folk music boom which contributed to and influenced the rock revolution of the ’60s, I am proud that some of the songs I sang made their way into the rock lexicon. I very much appreciate this honor and acknowledgement by the Hall of Fame.”

Watch above as Baez performs “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” Then celebrate the activist icon with the sterling soprano further by watching some of these excellent, acoustic-guitar driven performances.

Baez performing “Diamonds and Rust” with Judy Collins at her 75th birthday bash:

Baez and Bob Dylan singing “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine,” which we recently shared for a Flashback Friday:

And, if you have a minute, watch her 1965 BBC concert in its entirety:

Comments