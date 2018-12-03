Sponsored by Elixir® Strings

World-class fingerstyle guitarist Mary Flower shows you how to master a traditional 12-bar blues in F by demonstrating smooth transitions, simplifying clunky chords, and adding a boogie-woogie bassline. Watch and learn as Flower fingerpicks her Elixir® Strings through two choruses of blues and encourages you to play along – without fear of the dreaded F and Bb chords!

