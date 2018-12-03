Home

World-class fingerstyle guitarist Mary Flower shows you how to master a traditional 12-bar blues in F by demonstrating smooth transitions, simplifying clunky chords, and adding a boogie-woogie bassline. Watch and learn as Flower fingerpicks her Elixir® Strings through two choruses of blues and encourages you to play along – without fear of the dreaded F and Bb chords!

Mary Flower performs this lesson on her Fraulini Angelina guitar strung with Elixir Strings Acoustic Phosphor Bronze with NANOWEB® Coating, Light Gauge.

When guitar strings bring comfort to your fingertips, outlast the competition, and help you play at the top of your game, they are keepers! I have sworn by Elixir Strings since the company emerged. Thank you Elixir.” – Mary Flower

Elixir Strings provides three string types in its acoustic line, all with the same longest-lasting tone. The Phosphor Bronze strings with NANOWEB Coating is rich and full-bodied with sparkling high-end clarity and a smooth feel. The 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB Coating is bright and focused with the same smooth feel as the Phosphor Bronze strings. Rounding out the acoustic line, the 80/20 Bronze with POLYWEB® Coating delivers a warm tone and slick and fast feel. Learn more about Elixir Acoustic Strings.

