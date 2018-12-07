Home

The inimitable singer-songwriter-musician-showman Tom Waits was born on this day in 1949. Waits’ trademark gravelly voice—once described by critic Daniel Durchholz as sounding “like it was soaked in a vat of bourbon, left hanging in the smokehouse for a few months, and then taken outside and run over with a car”—and solid thumb technique are worthy of celebration in this acoustic performance of “Downtown Train” filmed in 1986 at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy.

Happy birthday, Tom!

