Today, March 2, would have been Lou Reed’s 76th birthday. His songs might not be known for their instrumental complexity, but Reed’s use of the guitar to help convey his musical poetry is something any player can celebrate.

In this 1998 outtake from Spain’s Los Conciertos de Radio 3 TV series, the Velvet Underground legend takes a walk on the solo-acoustic side and performs “Sweet Jane” on his much loved James A. Olson guitar. Happy birthday, Lou! —Kevin Owens

Comments